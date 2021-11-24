STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka partially lifts ban on chemical fertilisers; allows private sector to import it

Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May ordered a halt to importing chemical fertilisers to turn the island nation's agriculture sector to 100 per cent organic.

Published: 24th November 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Chemical Fertilisers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan government has decided to partially lift the ban on chemical fertilisers and permit the private sector to import it to allow the country's farmers to purchase it from the open market, Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said on Wednesday.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May ordered a halt to importing chemical fertilisers to turn the island nation's agriculture sector to 100 per cent organic.

However, the decision to lift the ban came due to the constant pressure from the farmers as they claimed their crop production was declining.

"A gazette notice in this regard will be issued and the private sector will be able to import chemical fertilisers, weedicides and pesticides with effect from today," Aluthgamage said.

However, the minister insisted that the policy to promote green agriculture in the country has not changed.

Following last week's confusion when the top agriculture bureaucrat Udith Jayasinghe implied that there would be a blanket lifting of the ban on chemical fertiliser imports, the minister said the import ban for chemical fertiliser needed for paddy and cultivation would remain.

Jayasinghe had told reporters that it was not possible to meet all fertiliser needs from domestically produced organic fertiliser.

"The nitrogen content of organic fertiliser is about 3 to 4 per cent," Jayasinghe said.

"For paddy cultivation, 80,000 metric tonnes of nitrogen is needed for this season. This cannot be done entirely from compost fertiliser domestically," he added.

Sri Lanka's vegetable prices have almost doubled in recent weeks as protesting farmers stopped cultivation.

The economic centre in Nuwara Eliya, a key vegetable producing region in the central hill district, was closed since Sunday after farmers refused to send crops.

With the import ban in effect Sri Lanka imported over 3.1 million liters of Nano nitrogen liquid fertiliser from India last month.

Sri Lanka's annual fertiliser imports cost USD 400 million, President Rajapaksa said when the ban was originally announced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Chemical Fertilisers Sri Lanka Chemical Fertilisers Ban Chemical Fertilisers Ban
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp