Turkey hosts Emirati crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as they seek to mend ties

Ankara and Abu Dhabi have in the past years found themselves on opposing sides of the conflict in Libya as well as tensions in the Gulf and in the eastern Mediterranean.

Published: 24th November 2021 02:05 PM

Emirati crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday, as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates seek to repair their tense relations and increase economic cooperation.

The visit by the crown prince, seen as the de-facto leader and the force behind the UAE’s foreign policy posture, is his first official trip to Turkey since 2012, and the highest-level visit by a Emirati official since relations hit a low over a series of regional tensions. The UAE national security advisor, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited Turkey in August to prepare for the prince’s visit.

Ankara and Abu Dhabi have in the past years found themselves on opposing sides of the conflict in Libya as well as tensions in the Gulf and in the eastern Mediterranean.

In addition, the UAE has been deeply disturbed by Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in the region, which Arab nations see as a threat. Ankara, for its part, suspects that the UAE backed a network led by U.S.-based Turkish Muslim cleric which Turkey accuses of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016.

A statement from the Turkish president’s office said the two leaders would discuss bilateral ties as well as steps that can be taken to expand cooperation. They would also exchange views on regional and international developments.

The prince’s visit to Turkey is viewed as part of wider effort by the UAE to recalibrate its foreign policy by the UAE following an unsuccessful attempt to isolate fellow Gulf state Qatar in 2017. Turkey, an ally of Qatar, rushed to support Doha amid an embargo imposed by the UAE and three Arab states. Turkey has since deepened its military ties with Qatar.

The Arab quartet at the time demanded a series of reversals by Qatar, including the expulsion of Turkish troops, but Qatar rejected the demands as violations of its sovereignty. The dispute was resolved earlier this year with an agreement signed in Saudi Arabia.

Turkey is also engaged in an effort to mend its frayed ties with regional powers, including Egypt and Saudi Arabia, after finding itself increasingly isolated internationally.

Erdogan said after his meeting with Sheikh Tahnoun in August that he expected increased investments from the UAE in Turkey. Sheikh Tahnoun’s visit was followed by a telephone call between Erdogan and the crown prince.

