Al-Qaida linked group claims blast in Somali capital; 5 dead

Amin ambulance service said at least 15 wounded people have been rushed to a hospital.

Published: 25th November 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Security forces and rescue workers search for bodies at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Security forces and rescue workers search for bodies at the scene of a blast in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOGADISHU: Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia’s capital during the morning rush hour, killing at least five people and wounding others. The extremist group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility.

A plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday.

Abdulkadir Adan of the Aamin ambulance service confirmed the five deaths to The Associated Press, and the service said at least 15 wounded people have been rushed to a hospital.

The blast occurred close to a school.

Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy. But a witness, Hassan Ali, told the AP that a private security company was escorting the officials and said he saw four of the security personnel wounded.

The al-Qaida-linked group frequently targets the capital with attacks.

This is a developing story.

