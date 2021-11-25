STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son's slaying

Delisa Tucker was shot in the chest on the same street where her son Kevin Tinker was killed on Sunday, Nov 21, the local news reported.

In Detroit, New York, Philadelphia and even smaller Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Milwaukee, 2020 has been deadly not only because of the pandemic, but because gun violence is spiking. (Photo | AP)

The deaths of Delisa tucker and her son, Kevin Tinker, an eight grader, come toward the end of what has been one of Chicago's deadliest years in recent years. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: A Chicago woman was shot to death on Wednesday, just steps away from a memorial to her 14-year-old son who was fatally shot over the weekend on the same sidewalk where his mother was found.

Delisa Tucker was shot in the chest on the same street where Kevin Tinker was killed on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago Police have not said if they believe the two shootings are connected and nobody has been arrested in either shooting. But the death of the 31-year-old Tucker, who lost her son over the weekend and her brother to gun violence two years ago, left the Roseland community on the city's South Side where she lived distraught about the shootings just days apart.

“It’s just sad that this whole family, basically, to be killed over time,” said Pastor Donovan Price, who said he consoled Tucker at a vigil for her son Sunday night. “I’m devastated."

Police have not made any arrests in either shooting. On Wednesday morning's shooting of Tucker, they said when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert, they found her lying on the sidewalk, but could not locate anyone on the block who said they saw the shooting.

On Sunday, her son, an eighth-grader, was on the same sidewalk when he was shot several times. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said it was unclear if the boy was the intended target.

The deaths come toward the end of what has been one of the city's deadliest years in recent years. According to the police department's statistics, there have been 729 homicides in the city as of Nov. 21 compared to 702 for the same period last year and the number of shootings incidents has climbed to 3,221 this year compared to 2,960 for the same period last year.

And the Roseland area has been hit particularly hard by gun violence, with the police department statistics showing that the district that includes Roseland has seen 62 homicides this year compared to 42 during the same period last year.

