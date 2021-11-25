STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for four-year term

The Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States parties.

Published: 25th November 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

UNESCO

UNESCO (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India was on Thursday, November 25, 2021, elected to the World Heritage Committee of the UN's cultural organisation for a four-year term, a week after the country was re-elected to the UNESCO Executive Board.

"Happy to announce that India has won the seat on World Heritage Committee from the Asia Pacific region. I thank all our supporters for leading us to this historic win," Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi said in a tweet on Thursday.

India to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) tweeted that “India gets elected to the World Heritage Committee with 142 votes for a four-year term from 2021-25!” On Nov 17, India won the re-election to the executive board of UNESCO for the 2021-25 term.

The Committee is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, defines the use of the World Heritage Fund and allocates financial assistance upon requests from States parties.

"It has the final say on whether a property is inscribed on the World Heritage List. It examines reports on the state of conservation of inscribed properties and asks States Parties to take action when properties are not being properly managed. It also decides on the inscription or deletion of properties on the List of World Heritage in Danger," UNESCO said.

The World Heritage Committee meets once a year, and consists of representatives from 21 of the States Parties to the Convention elected by their General Assembly.

Last week, India won re-election to the Executive Board of the UN cultural organization for the 2021-25 term with 164 votes.

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the UN agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference.

Acting under the authority of the General Conference, the Board examines the programme of work for the organisation and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.

It consists of 58 member states each with a four-year term of office, according to the UNESCO website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO India UN India UNESCO World Heritage Convention UNESCO Executive Board
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp