STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan citizen database NADRA compromised, hacked: Top security agency to Parliament panel

"Nadra's data has been compromised, it has been hacked," said FIA's Cybercrime Wing Chief, Additional Director, Tariq, adding that fake SIM cards were also being sold after stealing biometric data.

Published: 25th November 2021 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's main citizenry database has been compromised, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) informed a Parliament panel on Thursday, November 25, 2021, adding that the breach so far has been used to only issue illegal mobile SIM cards.

The FIA made the disclosure on the National Database and Registration Authority's (Nadra) data hack while briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication.

"Nadra's data has been compromised, it has been hacked," said FIA's Cybercrime Wing Chief, Additional Director, Tariq, while adding that fake SIM cards were also being sold after stealing the biometric data of the registration body.

The Nadra has the sole prerogative of issuing national identity cards and passports to the citizens of Pakistan after recording their complete data.

In a statement issued separately, Tariq clarified that all of Nadra's data had not been hacked.

"During the SIM verification process involving biometric data, Nadra's biometric system is compromised," he said, providing no further details.

During the briefing to the Parliament panel, he said 13,000 fake SIMs were seized during a crackdown in Faisalabad region of Punjab.

Separately, Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Retired Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa said no mobile phone company was allowed to sell SIMs door-to-door and get the thumb impression which is needed for getting a SIM card.

He said that people's thumbprints were taken using "illegal methods", adding that the thumbprint system was now being phased out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan hack Pak database hack NADRA hack NADRA compromise Pakistan database hack Pakistan citizen database
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp