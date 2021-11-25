STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan successfully test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

Published: 25th November 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday, November 25, 2021, conducted a successful flight test of the Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

"The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system," the army said in a statement. 

However, the army did not share any technical detail of the missile.

The flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division; Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command and the scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

Congratulating scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the flight test, Manj appreciated their technical prowess, dedication and commitment, the statement said.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and senior army leadership also congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

In March, the armed forces had conducted the successful test launch of the nuclear-capable Shaheen 1-A medium-range ballistic missile.

It had a range of 900 kilometres.

