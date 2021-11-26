STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore to open quarantine-free vaccinated travel lanes to six countries from next month

Fully vaccinated travellers from Thailand may enter Singapore under the quarantine-free travel lane (VTL) from December 14.

Published: 26th November 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

People wait in line from early morning to receive a shot of COVID-19's vaccine at a clinic in Singapore

People wait in line from early morning to receive a shot of COVID-19's vaccine at a clinic in Singapore (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore will extend quarantine-free vaccinated travel lanes to six more countries from next month, in a bid to rebuild the city-state's status as an international aviation hub with global connectivity, the national aviation authority announced on Friday.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Thailand may enter Singapore under the quarantine-free travel lane (VTL) from December 14.

Those coming from Cambodia, Fiji, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Turkey can do so from December 16, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said.

This latest move will increase the number of countries with which Singapore has VTL arrangements to 27.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, these 27 countries contributed to about 60 per cent of the total daily arrivals at the country's Changi Airport, CAAS said.

"This latest extension will further broaden Changi's network and help reclaim and rebuild Singapore's status as an international aviation hub with global connectivity," the Channel News Asia reported quoting CAAS.

Under the VTL scheme, fully vaccinated travellers on designated VTL flights can enter Singapore without undergoing quarantine.

They are only required to undergo COVID-19 testing.

"The expansion of the VTL scheme to these countries will continue to restore two-way quarantine-free travel between Singapore and VTL countries whose borders are now open to us," said CAAS.

Meanwhile, Singapore will classify Austria, Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Liechtenstein and Slovakia as Category III countries from 11.

59pm on December 1, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a separate news release on Friday.

This follows the "worsening situation" in the six European countries, MOH said.

Travellers from Category III countries are required to serve a 10-day stay-home notice at their place of accommodation, in addition to COVID-19 testing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore travel restrictions coronavirus COVID
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp