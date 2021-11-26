STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK bans Hamas in its entirety as 'terrorist group'

London said last week it was no longer possible to make a distinction, assessing that Hamas "commits, participates in, prepares for and promotes and encourages terrorism".

Published: 26th November 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

Hamas supporters wave their green and national flags during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank. (Photo| AP)

Hamas supporters wave their green and national flags during a protest against Israel's plan to annex parts of the West Bank. (File photo| AP)

By AFP

LONDON; Britain on Friday, November 26, 2021, designated all of Hamas an "Islamist terrorist group", warning that its members and those who support the group could face stiff jail terms.

The al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the group that rules the Gaza Strip, has been banned in Britain since 2001 but the interior ministry extended the ban to its political entities.

"The Islamist terrorist group Hamas has today become a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK in its entirety following parliament's approval," the Home Office said.

"This means that members of Hamas or those who invite support for the group could be jailed for up to 14 years."

Israel has welcomed the move, which follows similar action by the United States and the European Union.

But Hamas itself has called the UK move "a crime against our Palestinian people and all their history of struggle".

