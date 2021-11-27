STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
61 passengers from South Africa test positive for Covid-19: Dutch authorities

Published: 27th November 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

crew of a Dutch ambulance brings a COVID-19 19 patient from Rotterdam to BG University Hospital Bochum

Crew of a Dutch ambulance brings a COVID-19 19 patient from Rotterdam to BG University Hospital Bochum (Photo | AP)

By AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch health authorities said Saturday that 61 passengers from two flights from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19 and the results were being examined for the new Omicron variant.

The people who tested positive were now being quarantined in a hotel near Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where the 600 people on board the two planes from Johannesburg spent hours waiting on Friday.

"We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative," the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement. 

"The positive test results will be examined as soon as possible to determine whether this concerns the new worrisome variant, which has since been given the name Omicron variant."

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka imposes travel ban from six southern African countries over 'Omicron' Covid variant

EU health authorities have said the new strain poses a "high to very high risk" to the continent.

All passengers who tested positive must stay in quarantine at the hotel for seven days if they show symptoms and for five days if they do not, the GGD said.

Passengers who tested negative, but who are remaining in the Netherlands, are expected to isolate at home. 

"We understand that people are frustrated by this," the statement added, "people have just made a long trip with the idea that they will shortly be home," it said.

"Instead just after landing, they are confronted with a situation we have never before experienced in the Netherlands, namely that people have to be tested at Schiphol and are forced to wait until they get a result."

Those who do not live in the Netherlands can "continue their journey", it said.

