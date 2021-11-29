STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baltic lawmakers meet Taiwan's Tsai, stepping up cooperation

Published: 29th November 2021 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, second right, greets lawmakers from Baltic states at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Lawmakers from all three Baltic states met with Tsai on Monday in a sign of further cooperation between European Union nations and Taiwan.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, second right, greets lawmakers from Baltic states at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TAIPEI: Lawmakers from all three Baltic states met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday in a sign of further cooperation between European Union nations and Taiwan.

It is the first joint visit to Taiwan by members of parliament from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Tsai said.

She welcomed the lawmakers, who are attending the 2021 Open Parliament Forum, hosted by Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and rejects any attempts by the self-ruled island to participate in international forums or establish diplomatic relations with other countries that would give it international recognition.

Tsai noted the values and experiences that Taiwan has in common with the three countries.

“Taiwan and the Baltic nations share similar experiences of breaking free of authoritarian rule and fighting for freedom. The democracy we enjoy today was hard-earned," Tsai said. "This is something we all understand most profoundly.”

Matas Maldeikis, head of the Lithuanian delegation, said he hopes to see even stronger ties with Taiwan.

“We are here to express our solidarity with you. We hope the soon-to-be-open Lithuanian trade office in Taiwan will help to expand the partnership between Taiwan and Lithuania and contribute to a closer relationship with Taiwan and the whole European bloc,” he said.

Earlier in November, Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania under the name of Taiwanese Representative Office. Lithuania also plans to open a representative office in Taiwan.

In response, China reduced its level of diplomatic relations with Lithuania to below ambassador level and also recalled its ambassador. Earlier, China expelled the Lithuanian ambassador from Beijing.

TAGS
Taiwan Baltic states relations Tsai Ing-wen Taiwan international relations
