STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper sues Pentagon for withholding parts of his memoir

Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has sued the Defence Department accusing Pentagon officials of blocking parts of his memoir.

Published: 29th November 2021 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has sued the Defence Department accusing Pentagon officials of blocking parts of his memoir.

"Significant text is being improperly withheld from publication in Secretary Esper's manuscript under the guise of classification," Esper's lawsuit filed in Federal District Court in Washington, DC, says, as quoted by The New York Times on Sunday.

According to the suit, the withheld text is "crucial" to telling certain important stories about his tenure under former US President Donald Trump.

"I am more than disappointed the current administration is infringing on my First Amendment constitutional rights. And it is with regret that legal recourse is the only path now available for me to tell my full story to the American people," Esper said in a statement on Sunday.

According to The New York Times, the Pentagon is aware of the former defence secretary's concerns.

Esper's book, titled "A Sacred Oath" is due to be published in May 2022. Esper submitted the manuscript to the Pentagon for review in May 2021 and received a list of requested redactions earlier this fall.

Former US President Donald Trump fired Esper from the defence chief post last November. Esper had been expected to be let go since at least June 2020, after disagreeing with Trump on various issues such as opposing the US president's idea of using active-duty troops to quell unrest and riots in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mark Esper​ Pentagon
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp