STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India offers support to Africa to deal with new coronavirus variant Omicron

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said supplies of vaccines can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally.

Published: 29th November 2021 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As Africa grapples with new coronavirus variant Omicron, India on Monday said it stands ready to support the affected countries in the continent including by supplying vaccines, life-saving drugs and test kits.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said supplies of vaccines can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally.

It said that the government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of Covishield vaccines including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho.

The MEA said any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously.

"We have noted the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant," the MEA said in a statement.

"The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including by supplies of Made-in-India vaccines," it said, adding supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally.

"In this regard, the Government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of Covishield vaccines including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho," the MEA said.

"We have also cleared supplies of COVAXIN to Botswana. Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously," it said.

The MEA said India also stands ready to supply essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators.

"Indian institutions would favourably consider cooperation in genomic surveillance and virus characterization related research work with their African counterparts," it said.

India has, so far, supplied more than 25 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa, including nearly 1 million doses as grant to 16 countries and more than 16 million doses under the COVAX facility to 33 countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Omicron cirsis South Africa Coronavirus Covid
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp