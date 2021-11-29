STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Millions of German state employees to get raise, COVID bonus

The deal between the unions and most of Germany’s 16 states follows a series of strikes, particularly in the health care sector, and is valid for two years.

Published: 29th November 2021 06:53 PM

Employees of public services attend a rally for better payment in Munich, Germany.

Employees of public services attend a rally for better payment in Munich, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: About 3.5 million state-level employees and civil servants in Germany will receive a 2.8% raise and a tax-free COVID-19 bonus of 1,300 euros ($1,470) next year.

The agreement announced by the ver.di and dbb unions Monday also will see higher raises and hazard pay for workers in some medical and care professions and a tax-free bonus of 650 euros ($735) for trainees and interns.

The unions had initially asked for a pay increase of 5%, citing the rising cost of living and additional strains their members faced working during the pandemic.

It applies to public hospitals, schools, police, fire services and bureaucrats in all states except Hesse, where a similar agreement was reached last month.

