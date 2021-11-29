STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Only matter of few weeks before new COVID-19 Omicron variant hits Pakistan: Minister

Omicron was first reported in South Africa and cases have been detected in countries across the world, including Australia, Germany, Israel, Hong Kong and the UK.

Published: 29th November 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: It is only a matter of few weeks before the new COVID-19 Omicron variant hits Pakistan, the head of Pakistan's anti-coronavirus task force warned on Monday, urging people to get vaccinated to reduce the threat of the potentially more contagious strain that has triggered global panic.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is chief of National Command and Control Center (NCOC), tasked to tackle the pandemic, said that the world was so interconnected that it was impossible to stop a new variant when it has started spreading in the world.

Umar urged people to get vaccinated as a precaution against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

"This variant (Omicron) will come to Pakistan, and we have next 2-3 weeks to reduce its threat," he said.

The Omicron variant, feared to spread faster and partially reduce vaccine protection, was identified in South Africa earlier this week and classed as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

A "variant of concern" is the WHO's top category of worrying COVID-19 variants.

Omicron was first reported in South Africa and cases have been detected in countries across the world, including Australia, Germany, Israel, Hong Kong and the UK.

Countries around the world are currently racing to introduce travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain Omicron's spread.

European countries along with the UK, Mauritius, Israel, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the US, Pakistan and the Netherlands have imposed a ban on southern African countries to contain the spread of the new variant.

Many other countries followed suit, most of them indicating that only their own citizens would be allowed back, subject to a quarantine period.

Umar said that vaccination was the only way to minimise the threat as the initial information showed that despite being dangerous, vaccination would be effective against Omicron.

The minister also announced that a big vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 would be launched in the next 2-3 days.

"So it is my appeal to Pakistanis, particularly those who've got one dose to get the second dose because this is one effective thing we have to protect ourselves from the danger of this variant," Umar said.

The minister said the consultation process would be completed by Tuesday to administer booster shots to highly vulnerable people.

He also said that the number of daily tests would be enhanced and the contact-tracing system would be revived.

Umar said that so far over 50 million Pakistanis have been completely vaccinated, while another 30 million have been given only one dose.

Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said that the genetic makeup of Omicron had shown numerous mutations, enabling it to spread very fast.

He said it was not possible to block its entry into Pakistan and that vaccination was the key tool to fight it.

Pakistan had on Saturday imposed a complete ban on travel from six African countries, including South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia, and Hong Kong due to threat of the new variant.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 176 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 2020 when the country was hit by the first wave of the pandemic.

It reported five deaths during the period, taking the total number of fatalities to 28,709, while the national tally of confirmed cases has reached 1,284,365.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan Omicron Variant ​COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp