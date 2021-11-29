STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's opposition intensifies protest against Imran Khan government over price rise, unemployment

Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami has intensified its protest against the Imran Khan government over rising prices and unemployment amongst the youth.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has intensified its protest against the Imran Khan government over rising prices and unemployment amongst the youth.

A number of graduate students, while carrying their degrees, also joined the protest to ridicule Prime Minister Imran Khan's claims of giving 10 million jobs to students, reports the News International.

The protests were headed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Sirajul Haq as he addressed the rally mentioned the promises which Imran Khan failed to deliver and he added there were different yardsticks of justice, for the poor and rich classes in Pakistan.

"If a high-rise overlooking the Constitution Avenue in Islamabad could be regularised then why the same favour could not be given to Nasla Tower in Karachi and it's because luxury flats in Islamabad's tower are owned by those belonging to an elite," he said.

Sirajjul Haq mentioned that the ruling party won the 2018 general elections due to rigging but he maintained that they would not allow those supporting the incumbent regime to use those old tactics.

"It was politicians who previously were in PPP and PMLN but support PTI in the last elections for their vested interests," he added.

On the other hand, Sirajjul Haq mentioned that for the young generation Jammat e Islami is the last ray of hope, especially for Pakistan's youth.

