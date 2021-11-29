STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Schools built with India's financial assistance inaugurated in Nepal

Two schools built with India's financial assistance for primarily marginalised students in Nepal were inaugurated in Darchula district.

Published: 29th November 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal Flag

Nepal Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two schools built with India's financial assistance for primarily marginalised students in Nepal were inaugurated in Darchula district on Monday, the Indian Embassy said.

The Moti Mahila Sangh Primary School building at Tinkar, Khalanga was built with Government of India's financial assistance of NPR 1.27 crore, while Malikarjun Model Secondary School at Mahakali was constructed at NPR 2.3 crore respectively, the embassy said in a press release.

The construction of these schools would go a long way in improving the environment for education in this district, which largely consists of marginalised Tinkari and Bhutia communities, it said.

In March 2020, the Embassy of India and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration had inked two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) for the construction of two new school buildings in Darchula district.

These projects were taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under a pact between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal.

Since 2003, India has taken up around 520 HICDPs in the Himalayan nation, having completed over 450 projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Nepal Schools India
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp