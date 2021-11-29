STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scotland reports six new cases of omicron variant

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said authorities need to be 'cautious' until more is known about the variant.

Published: 29th November 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

New COVID Variant

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The Scottish government has announced the discovery of six new cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the U.K. total to nine.

It said Monday it has asked public health authorities to undertake enhanced contact tracing in all cases.

Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said authorities need to be "cautious" until more is known about the variant.

Over the weekend, health authorities found three cases of the variant, which prompted the British government to tighten rules on mask-wearing and testing of arrivals in the country.

