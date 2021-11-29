STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore, Malaysia reopen border after being shut for nearly two years due to COVID

Singapore and Malaysia have reopened their land borders after nearly two years since it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which started early last year.

Published: 29th November 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia have reopened their land borders after nearly two years since it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which started early last year.

Singapore and Malaysia stated that only individuals who have been inoculated against COVID-19 will be permitted to cross the land border and also must test negative for the novel coronavirus, two days before travelling, reported Kyodo News.

The restoration of travel through land borders by Singapore and Malaysia comes amid rising concerns for the new COVID-19 variant- 'Omicron'.

The reopening of Causeway, connecting Singapore and Malaysia's southernmost state of Johor enabled thousands of Malaysian workers and students stranded in Singapore to return home if they are fully vaccinated, without being subjected to quarantine, reported Kyodo News.

Before the pandemic, more than 300,000 Malaysians traveled across the Causeway every day to work in the city-state, making it one of the busiest land borders in the world.

As a step towards economic recovery, the two countries have also restarted non-quarantine air travel, subject to vaccination.

Presently, only citizens or permanent citizens of Singapore and Malaysia and people with long-term passes, such as work permits or student passes of the country have been allowed to cross the border, reported Kyodo News.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Malaysia COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp