Spain orders 10-day quarantine for some Africans

Spain's move comes as more and more countries are imposing travel restrictions, even though much remains unknown about omicron.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Spain has imposed a 10-day mandatory quarantine for visitors coming from seven southern African countries, where omicron, a new coronavirus variant, was first been identified.

The mandatory isolation affects travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe who arrive in Spain directly or with stopovers in other countries.

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that more than 200 nationals who were in the region and whose flights have been cancelled will be brought back to Spain on flights that are still operating to parts of Europe.

Comments

