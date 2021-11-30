STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dry coughs, fever, night sweats, body pain: South Africa doctor sees mild symptoms from omicron

Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of the new cases have been reported, says he has seen a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers check in at the Lufthansa counter at Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport, Monday Nov. 29, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: South African doctors say that the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed to the new omicron variant cases is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.

He said that so far the cases have been very mild cases, with patients having flu-like symptoms, dry coughs, fever, night sweats, a lot of body pains.

He said most have been treated at home.

He also said that the vaccinated are faring much better than the unvaccinated.

The recent surge in South Africa has been among people in their 20s and 30s and doctors emphasise that COVID-19 symptoms are often mild in that age group.

