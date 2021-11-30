STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Four found dead at home in Indiana after report of shots fired

The bodies of four people were found at a home in northeastern Indiana following a report of shots being fired, authorities said.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

FORT WAYNE: The bodies of four people were found at a home in northeastern Indiana following a report of shots being fired, authorities said.

Law enforcement responded about 9 pm on Monday and medics confirmed that the four were dead inside the home in Allen County, near Fort Wayne, sheriff's Cpl.Adam Griffith said at the scene.

One person described as a witness was uninjured, Griffith said, and investigators interviewed that person.

The investigation was in the preliminary stages Monday night, Griffith said, but authorities didn't believe there was any current danger to the public.

Circumstances of the deaths weren't immediately given.

Additional information was expected to be released on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indiana Indiana Crime Indiana Murder
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp