STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lankan soldiers accused of brutally attacking Tamil journalist covering commemoration of civil war dead

Mullaitivu in Sri Lanka's north was the heartland of the LTTE when the armed organisation ran its parallel state in the north and east regions.

Published: 30th November 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka Flag

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A group of Sri Lankan soldiers have been accused of brutally attacking a Tamil journalist who attempted to cover this week's commemoration of Lankan Tamils who died in the LTTE's final battle with the government troops in 2009.

In an email addressed to Media Minister Dullas Alahaperuma, The Federation of Media Employees Trade Unions (FMETU) said that journalist Vishwalingam Vishwachandran was subjected to a brutal attack in Mullaitivu while engaging in media reporting on November 28.

"The barbaric attack was carried out with a palm stick wrapped in barbed wire while the victim was taking photographs of the Mullivaikkala name board," it said.

They cited eyewitnesses as saying that the attack was carried out by a group of soldiers who were stationed at the scene.

It has been reported that the Mullaitivu police arrested three soldiers in connection with the incident.

Mullaitivu in Sri Lanka's north was the heartland of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam when the armed organisation ran its parallel state in the north and east regions.

Mullaivaikkal was the scene of the final battle.

The security establishment does not approve of the Tamils in the war zone commemorating the dead which coincides with the heroes week celebrations of the LTTE before being crushed by the military in 2009.

The local police obtain court orders to block what they call attempts to commemorate the terrorists.

The late LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran used to deliver his annual policy speech on November 26 every year, which was his birthday and was also the anniversary of the LTTE's first cadre killed in action on November 26, 1982.

The FMETU claims that the incident was a continuation of the constant harassment of the journalists based in the former north and east conflict zones.

According to the Lankan government figures, over 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts including the three-decade brutal war with Lankan Tamils in the north and east which claimed at least 100,000 lives.

The Tamils alleged that thousands were massacred during the final stages of the war that ended in 2009 when the government forces killed Prabhakaran.

The Sri Lankan Army denies the charge, claiming it as a humanitarian operation to rid the Tamils of LTTE's control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Tamil Journalist Sri Lanka Civil War LTTE
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp