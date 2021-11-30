STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lego's holidays play: Offers extra offs, bonus to its 20,000 staffers after bumper year

Already popular globally, Lego has seen demand for its signature plastic bricks soar during the pandemic alongside its rapid expansion in China.

A man carrying a shopping bag walks out of a LEGO store in New York City, New York on Black Friday, November 26, 2021.

A man carrying a shopping bag walks out of a LEGO store in New York City, New York on Black Friday, November 26, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: The world's largest toymaker, Denmark's Lego, said on Tuesday it will offer its 20,000 employees three extra days of holiday and a special bonus after a year of bumper revenues.

"The owner family wishes to... thank all colleagues with an extra three days off at the end of 2021," the company said in a statement.

The unlisted family group reported a net profit of more than 6.3 billion Danish kronor ($954 million, 847 million euros) for the first half of 2021.

Revenues shot up 46 percent to 23 billion kronor in the same period.

It had been "an extraordinary year for the Lego Group and our colleagues have worked incredibly hard," said the statement, which added that an unspecified special bonus would be paid to staff in April 2022.

Lego, a contraction of the Danish for "play well" (Leg godt), was founded in 1932 by Kirk Kristiansen, whose family still controls the group which employs about 20,400 people in 40 countries.

