Military helicopter crash in Azerbaijan kills 14

A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

BAKU: A military helicopter crashed in Azerbaijan during a training flight on Tuesday, killing 14 people and wounding two more, Azerbaijani authorities said.

The helicopter of Azerbaijan's State Border Guard service crashed on Tuesday morning during a flight over the Garaeybat training ground in the east of Azerbaijan, according to a joint statement of the border guard service and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, which the two state agencies are investigating.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mekhriban Aliyeva have extended their condolences to the families of the victims.

