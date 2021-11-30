Netizens slam new Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal over old tweet on racism

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Parag Agarwal, the new Indian-origin CEO of Twitter replacing Jack Dorsey, was trolled on Tuesday on his own platform for an 11-year-old tweet that carried racist remarks.

In 2010, when he was not even an employee of Twitter, Agrawal quoted a comedian mocking racism and Islamophobia in America.

"If they are not gonna make a distinction between Muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists," Agrawal said in the tweet posted on October 26, 2010.

Questioning this, Republican Ken Buck, who represents Colorado's Fourth Congressional District, asked how users could trust Twitter's new CEO to treat everyone equally.

However, Agrawal was quick to clarify his comments to a user. "I was quoting Asif Mandvi from The Daily Show. The article you are reading seems too deep for my current mental state," he posted.

Agrawal also posted about Facebook and noted that the social media giant is simply a waste of time. "Facebook is like a jail. You sit around, waste time, have a profile picture, write on walls and get poked by guys you don't know (via gizmodo)," he wrote.

Agrawal had earlier tweeted: "Facebook is seriously messed up. The https settings revert back to http when you use any app that doesn't do https."

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday tweeted: "Wishing you the very best ahead @jack, and congrats @paraga and @btaylor - excited for Twitter's future!"

Agrawal will take over from Dorsey as the CEO in 2022. Agrawal joins a select group of CEOs of Indian origin heading technology companies in the US.