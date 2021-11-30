STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Report shows scope of harassment at Australia's Parliament

The report made 28 recommendations including for gender targets among politicians and an independent commission.

Published: 30th November 2021 05:56 PM

Australia Parliament

Australia Parliament (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: An Australian government-commissioned report released on Tuesday has revealed the alarming extent of sexual harassment among those working for some of its highest legislative and elected offices.

One-third of people working in Australia’s Parliament and federal politicians’ offices have suffered sexual harassment but only 11% of them reported it, according to the workplace review that was cited by the Australian Associated Press.

The report made 28 recommendations including for gender targets among politicians and an independent commission, it added.

The media outlet said the review, carried out by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, was sparked by former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins going public in February about her alleged 2019 rape by a colleague in a minister’s office.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he found the statistics in the report “appalling.”

“Like anyone who works in this building, I find the statistics that are presented, they’re of course appalling and disturbing. I wish I found them more surprising," Morrison said.

“The actions I think that are recommended do cover all the territory that enable us to take us forward," he added, referring to the report's findings.

Jenkins said that despite knowing what happens across Australian workplaces, she was also shocked by the report's revelations.

