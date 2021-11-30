STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia to revise COVID-19 response in the wake of omicron variant

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he tasked the government to work up a revised plan of COVID-19 response within a week.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Russia President Vladimir Putin

Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he tasked the government to work up a revised plan of COVID-19 response within a week, taking into account the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Russian leader said Russia's health care system should be prepared for the new challenges of the changing virus, adding that globally, the world can effectively fight the pandemic only with coordinated actions of the international community.

Russia still hasn't reported any confirmed cases of omicron.

It hasn't halted flights with African nations but has restricted travel from several African countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Russia Coronavirus Russia Omicron Variant Omicron Omicron Variant COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp