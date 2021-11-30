STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sweden's first female PM Magdalena Andersson presents her government

Magdalena Andersson, who had been Sweden's Finance Minister, picked Mikael Damberg to replace her in that role.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

Sweden PM Magdalena Andersson (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, on Tuesday presented her one-party minority government with only a few changes compared to the previous Cabinet.

Andersson, who had been Sweden's finance minister, picked Mikael Damberg to replace her in that role. Damberg previously had been home affairs minister.

Andersson, the leader of the Social Democratic party, was elected again Monday as the Scandinavian nation’s head of government. She resigned last week after seven hours as prime minister because a budget defeat prompted then-coalition partner the Greens to quit her two-party coalition.

The move followed the rejection of her government’s budget proposal in favor of one presented by opposition parties, including the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats, which are rooted in a neo-Nazi movement.

On Monday, Andersson was named as prime minister even though 101 lawmakers voted in favor of her appointment and 173 were against it, with 75 abstentions. Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can be named and govern as long as a parliamentary majority — a minimum of 175 lawmakers — doesn't oppose them.

Andersson kept Ann Linde as foreign minister and Peter Hultqvist as defense minister.

The Greens held, among others, the environment and culture ministries in the previous government. Social Democrats Annika Strandhall and Jeanette Gustafsdotter took over the two posts.

Andersson has replaced Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year. She will be formally installed following an audience with King Carl XVI Gustav, Sweden’s figurehead monarch later Tuesday. Lofven, who had been leading the Swedish government in a caretaker capacity, will step down.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11.

