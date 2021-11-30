STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken​ says vaccine disparity must be tackled

Antony Blinken noted that sometimes the supply of vaccines may actually be sufficient to meet the needs, but the ability to get shots in arms is lacking.

Published: 30th November 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RIGA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, which was discovered in South Africa, underscores the point that "none of us will be fully safe until everyone is."

Speaking in Riga, Latvia, during a two-day meeting of the NATO foreign ministers, Blinken also noted "a real disparity" between vaccinations in Africa and the United States and Europe.

"We have vaccination rates in the United States, in Europe of 50, 60, 70%, depending on exactly who you're counting. And in Africa, it's more like 14, 15% or less."

He noted that sometimes the supply of vaccines may actually be sufficient to meet the needs, but the ability to get shots in arms is lacking.

He said the United States was working on a solution that "brings the private sector into the game to help solve these last-mile problems of getting shots and arms. We're putting that into into motion now."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp