STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Quad not meant for containment of China: Australian PM Scott Morrison

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday refuted China’s statement referring to Quad as a grouping created to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Published: 01st October 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday refuted China’s statement referring to Quad as a grouping created to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
Morrison  said in an online briefing with Indian journalists that the bloc’s objective was to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and welcomed China to be a partner in the endeavour.

“Everybody who wants to participate in that, including China, is a welcome partner in that cause. We don’t really want to see the region in such binary terms. That’s not how the Quad is approaching the challenges that we see in the region,” he said.

“Of course, we want to deter any type of behaviour that threatens peace and security in the region, that threatens the development and prosperity of countries in the region, or in any way seeks to limit their sovereignty or their access to the freedoms that exist under international law,” Morrison said.

“It is certainly that from Australia’s perspective and I would be so bold to assume that this would be India’s view, too. We are not seeking in any way to constrain China’s growth,” the Australian Prime Minister added.

He said all the countries in the region did not have the same political systems and outlooks. “We have a very multilateral view of the Indo-Pacific, not a binary one.” On AUKUS (Australia-UK -US), Morrison said it would complement partnerships like the Quad and added that there was a “very warm embrace” of the deal by India and Japan, which  totally understood and supported what it sought to achieve.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quad scott morrison
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp