Gandhi's ideas resonate even today with leaders in pursuit of providing good governance: Indian envoy

The High Commissioner was joined by UN Association of Singapore President Alexander Charles Louis, GOPIO President Harikrishnan Muthusamy and GIIS Chairman Atal Termunikar.

Published: 02nd October 2021 01:42 PM

Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and teachings bring with them a certain quality of timelessness that resonate even today with leaders and policymakers around the world in pursuit of providing good people-centric governance, India's High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran said on Saturday as he paid tributes to the father of the nation on his 152nd birth anniversary.

Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. Singaporeans across the island-state joined the Indian High Commission here in virtually observing Gandhi Jayanti, reaffirming the Mahatma's values and teachings.

"The teachings and messages of Mahatma Gandhi bring with them a certain quality of timelessness. His ideas and philosophy resonate in various forms, even today, with leaders and policy makers around the world in pursuit of providing good people-centric governance, providing better and sustainable standards of living to people and respecting nature," Kumaran said at an event held at Global Indian International School (GIIS).

The High Commissioner was joined by UN Association of Singapore President Alexander Charles Louis, GOPIO President Harikrishnan Muthusamy and GIIS Chairman Atal Termunikar.

GIIS teachers, students and friends of India joined the online celebration. A workshop on "Bapu for Kids" was held on Friday as part of the celebrations.

