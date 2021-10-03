STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says daughter to run in 2022 elections

On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, announced that he was retiring from politics, less than a year before the next presidential race.

By ANI

MANILA: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, will run for president in the 2022 election, the ABS-CBN news network reports.

Sara Duterte-Carpio is currently the mayor of Davao City.

On Saturday, President Rodrigo Duterte, 76, announced that he was retiring from politics, less than a year before the next presidential race. Duterte also said that his daughter was going to run for president.

Rodrigo Duterte was expected to register as a candidate for vice president from his ruling PDP-Laban party. His longtime friend, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Tesoro Go has replaced him in the race, according to ABS-CBN.

Duterte came to power after the 2016 presidential election. The 2022 presidential vote is set to take place in the Philippines on May 9. 

