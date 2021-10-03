STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Qatar conducts its first legislative council vote

The “experiment,” as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform.

Published: 03rd October 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Qataris arrive to vote in legislative elections in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. For the first time citizens will elect two-thirds of Shura council. (Photo | AP)

Qataris arrive to vote in legislative elections in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. For the first time citizens will elect two-thirds of Shura council. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DOHA: Qatari citizens voted for the first time in elections for an advisory council on Saturday—a long-delayed step that aims to give people in the autocratic sheikhdom slightly more say over how they’re ruled.

The “experiment,” as Qatari officials have described the vote, comes as the 2022 World Cup casts a global spotlight on the hereditarily ruled nation and generates pressure for reform.

Qatar first introduced plans for the legislative elections in its 2003 constitution, but authorities repeatedly postponed the vote. Qataris on Saturday headed to the polls to choose two-thirds of the 45-member Shura Council, which drafts laws, approves state budges, debates major issues and provides advice to ruling emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The body does not have sway, however, over matters of defense, security and the economy. The vast majority of the nearly 300 candidates are men, with nearly all hailing from the same family or tribe in several districts. The country’s electoral law, which distinguishes between born and naturalized Qatari citizens, and bars the latter from electoral participation, has drawn criticism from rights groups.

In a report last month, Human Rights Watch described the system as “discriminatory,” excluding thousands of Qataris from running or voting.

The disqualifications have sparked minor tribal protests that led to several arrests. Sheikh Tamim, who previously elected all the council members, will handpick the remaining 15 members of the body and retain ultimate authority over decision-making in the energy-rich country.

Like other Gulf Arab states, Qatar bans political parties. Foreign workers outnumber Qatari citizens in the tiny country of 2.8 million nearly nine to one.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qatar Qatar elections
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp