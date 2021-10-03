STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia reports new record daily COVID death toll

Published: 03rd October 2021 06:22 PM

An elderly man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect against the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia.

An elderly man wearing a face mask and gloves to protect against the coronavirus rides a subway car in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russia has reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19.

It's the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high in the country.

The national coronavirus task force said Sunday that 890 deaths were recorded over the past day.

That exceeds the 887 reported on Friday.

The task force also said the number of new infections in the past day was the second-highest of the year at 25,769.

But officials say there are no plans to impose a lockdown.

Mask-wearing regulations are in place but loosely enforced.

The country of 145 million has recorded about 7.5 million infection cases and nearly 210,000 deaths during the pandemic.

