STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK wants trade and security pact with India, says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Asked by the newspaper about these moves being directed at containing the influence of China in the region, she said it is about the advancement of freedom.

Published: 03rd October 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Britain Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Britain Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK wants to strike agreements covering trade and security with India and other democratic nations in the strategic Indo-Pacific region to challenge the influence of authoritarian states, Britain's new Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

Truss, who was in charge of talks with India on a future Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the International Trade Secretary until her recent promotion within the UK Cabinet, said that she is keen to strike more deals along the lines of AUKUS - the trilateral security alliance between Australia, the UK and the US, which is widely seen as a counter-balance to China.

"We want to work with our friends and allies to create more economic agreements and security agreements. AUKUS is about protecting trade routes and shipping routes specifically with Australia but I want to look at arrangements with India, with Japan and with Canada to expand that security support in the same types of areas," Truss told The Sunday Times in her first major interview since taking over her new role at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

"Some countries we will be able to enter deeper security arrangements with than others. One thing I know from being Trade Secretary for two years is that the UK is hugely trusted. People know we are reliable and when we say we will do something we do it, we follow the rules," she said.

Truss said that Britain would seek alliances with "freedom-loving" democracies to challenge the influence of "malign actors and authoritarian states" and that security pacts could augment trade deals, pointing to Britain's request to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Asked by the newspaper about these moves being directed at containing the influence of China in the region, she said it is about the "advancement of freedom".

"It's a positive strategy to engage other countries who want to see a free enterprise, open, free trading world succeed. It's a positive strategy to build economic strength," she said.

The interview comes as the ruling Conservative Party began its annual conference on Sunday in Manchester, where all senior Tory leaders will be addressing party delegates over the course of the next three days.

She told the newspaper: "The Prime Minister (Boris Johnson) is the great proponent of global Britain. He wants us out there making a positive case for our values on the world stage but also delivering for people across the United Kingdom.

"What we did at trade, striking trade deals with 68 countries, was all about bringing opportunities across the UK, whether it's for our whisky industry, our car industry, our digital industry," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liz Truss India
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp