STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Catholic Church in France had 3,000 child abusers, finds probe

The estimate was given by the commission president, Jean-Marc Sauvé, in an interview published Sunday in the newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

Published: 04th October 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

church

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

PARIS: An independent commission examining sex abuse within the Roman Catholic Church in France believes 3,000 child abusers, two-thirds of them priests, have worked in the church over the past 70 years.

The estimate was given by the commission president, Jean-Marc Sauvé, in an interview published Sunday in the newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

The commission has been investigating for 2 1/2 years.

Its full findings are scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

In the interview, Sauvé did not give a figure on the number of sex abuse victims but said the report does include a new estimate.

Asked about the commission's work investigating child abusers, he said: "We evaluated their number at 3,000, out of 11,500 priests and church people since the 1950s. Two-thirds are diocesan priests."

He said 22 cases have been forwarded to prosecutors for alleged crimes that can still be pursued.

More than 40 cases of alleged crimes that are too old to be prosecuted but that involve suspects who are still alive have been forwarded to church officials, Sauvé said.

"From 1950 to 1970, the church is completely indifferent to the victims: They don't exist, the suffering inflicted on children is ignored," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

"The periods that followed were different."

He added: "Our objective is to furnish a concrete diagnosis of all the abuses, to identify the causes and draw all of the consequences."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roman Catholic Church France Roman Catholic Church France Catholic Church
India Matters
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken for his medical examination by NCB officials in connection with allegedly a drugs case. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood stars high-paying clients to D-Company’s drug cartel, say officials
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
False data, money swindling: RTI data hint at massive toll-gate scam in Tamil Nadu
A health worker destroys used syringes after inoculating homeless people against COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive at a night shelter in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines for kids from November? Final round of talks underway with Zydus Cadila
Techie turns to organic farming in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp