STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for assaulting volunteer who asked him to wear mask properly

Chandra, a driver, was sentenced to seven weeks in jail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one count each of assault, harassment and an offence under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Published: 04th October 2021 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a restaurant worker holds his face mask in Biloxi, Miss. On Friday, March 12, 2021.

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: An Indian-origin Singaporean has been sentenced to seven weeks in jail for assaulting a volunteer at a local food centre here after being asked to wear his mask properly as part of the safety measures to check the spread of the coronavirus.

K. Chandra Segaran, 58, who had earlier been released from prison for another assault offence in December 2020, hurled racial insults and punched Brandon Ong, an "SG Clean Ambassador" on duty to ensure people wear masks over their mouths properly in public places, The Straits Times reported on Monday.

Chandra, a driver, was sentenced to seven weeks in jail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to one count each of assault, harassment and an offence under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

ALSO READ: Singapore strategy of living with COVID raises concern, hope

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Joseph Gwee said that on April 18, Ong and an auxiliary police officer spotted Chandra walking around the Maxwell Food Centre with his mask below his chin.

He was not consuming any food or drinks at the time. Ong asked Chandra to wear his mask properly but he ignored the volunteer.

When Ong repeated his request, Chandra punched the volunteer on the left side of his face and verbally abused him.

The auxiliary police officer''s body-worn camera recorded Chandra''s act.

"Whilst the victim was not a law enforcement officer or public servant in the strict sense, the victim was merely trying to request that the accused abide by the law.

"From the footage, we can hear that the accused had defiantly told the victim and the witness that he would give them trouble if they wanted it. The accused''s reaction was completely unwarranted and occurred after he had punched the victim on the face," the DPP said.

The SG Clean Ambassador network of volunteers was launched in March 2020.

For assault, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined up to SGD 5,000 (USD 3,681.94). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indians in Singapore Singapore Covid cases Singapore Covid protocol
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp