STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indonesia to reopen Bali to international flights from Oct 14, quarantine made mandatory

International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.

Published: 04th October 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bali beach

A tourist wearing face sunbathe as beaches are gradually reopening following months of lockdown due to the new coronavirus outbreak, in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

JAKARTA: Indonesia plans to reopen the airport in the resort island of Bali for international flights on Oct. 14, after closing it for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said Monday the airport will open to international flight as long as it fulfills requirements for quarantine and testing.

International arrivals must show proof of hotel bookings for a mandatory eight-day quarantine.

“We are open to several countries, including South Korea, China, Japan, United Arab Emirates and New Zealand,” Pandjaitan said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has recorded more than 4.2 million COVID-19 cases with 142,261 deaths, but infections have decreased in the last few weeks after peaking in mid-July.

Tourism and Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno said Bali's reopening will focus on travelers and returning expatriates who used to live in Bali.

The government is still finalizing some steps including lists of countries with direct flights to Bali.

“The most important priority is the safety of the Indonesian people in terms of health and being protected from the potential spike in new cases of COVID-19," Uno said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bali COVID-19 Indonesia
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp