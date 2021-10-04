STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

New plant in Germany aims to cut flying's carbon footprint

The facility in Werlte, near Germany's northwestern border with the Netherlands, will use water and electricity from nearby wind farms to produce hydrogen.

Published: 04th October 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Air pollution, factory

Image for representational purpose.

By Associated Press

WERLTE: German officials are unveiling Monday what they say will be the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene as part of an effort to reduce the climate impact of flying.

The facility in Werlte, near Germany's northwestern border with the Netherlands, will use water and electricity from nearby wind farms to produce hydrogen. By adding carbon dioxide, the hydrogen is converted into crude, which can then be refined into jet fuel.

Burning synthetic kerosene means only as much CO2 is released into the atmosphere as was previously removed to produce the fuel, making it “carbon neutral.”

The amount the plant can produce from early next year is modest: just eight barrels a day. That would be enough to fill up one small passenger plane every three weeks. The world's commercial airlines used almost 2.3 billion barrels of kerosene in 2019.

But the organizations behind the project say its purpose is to show that the process is technologically feasible and — once it is scaled up and with sufficient demand — economically viable.

The project is led by Atmosfair, a German non-profit group that provides ways for individuals and companies to offset their carbon emissions. Engineering giant Siemens helped build the plant and national carrier Lufthansa will be the first customer to use the synthetic kerosene, or e-fuel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany climate change measures carbon footprint
India Matters
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Photo | AFP)
Facebook outage costs Mark Zuckerberg USD 6 bn, position drop in billionaire list: Report
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Centre announces probe into Pandora Papers as top businessmen, celebrities appear in list
Representational Image. (File Photo)
New drug Molnupiravir raises hope for mild Covid-19 cases
Tata Motors unveils its sub-compact SUV Punch; starts booking at Rs 21,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp