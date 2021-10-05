STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan: Taliban to begin issuing national IDs, passports soon

Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16, 2021, to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

For representational purpose. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

KABUL: The council of ministers of the Taliban-led Afghanistan government on Monday announced that the issuance of national IDs and passports will start soon.

The Taliban directed the Ministry of Interior Affairs to start the process of issuing national IDs and passports, TOLOnews reported.

It has not been disclosed when the process will begin.

This comes as thousands of people are waiting to get their passports and national IDs. The process of issuing them had stopped since the Taliban took over the country on August 15. 

Afghanistan Taliban government passport issuance national IDs Taliban takeover of Pakistan
