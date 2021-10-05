STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FS Shringla meets Lankan Prez Rajapaksa; reaffirms strong ties of friendship between two countries

Shringla is on a four-day visit to Sri Lanka, that began on Saturday, to review the bilateral ties between India and the island nation.

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Singhla called on Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday.

By PTI

COLOMBO: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday called on Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and discussed ways to further advance the comprehensive bilateral partnership at all levels and reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on President HE Gotabaya Rajapaksa @GotabayaR today," the High Commission of India (HCI) here said in a tweet.

"They reaffirmed the strong ties of friendship & cooperation between India & Sri Lanka and discussed ways to further advance this comprehensive partnership at all levels," it said.

The meeting took place a day after the president returned from the US. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was in New York to attend the annual UN General Assembly.

The Foreign Secretary also interacted with the Indian High Commission officers at the Mission premises.

"Team HCI is truly grateful for his words of encouragement and support," the IHC said in another tweet.

On Monday, Shringla had a "productive discussion" with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on further consolidating the multifaceted bilateral partnership. He also held delegation-level meetings with his Lankan counterpart Admiral (Retd) Prof. Jayanath Colombage during which they reviewed bilateral cooperation.

He also called on Foreign Minister GL Peiris and discussed bilateral ties in all spheres.

During a meeting with the Tamil leaders on Monday, Shringla reaffirmed India''s commitment to protect the rights of Sri Lanka''s minority Tamil community through full implementation of the 13th Amendment, early convening of Provincial Council elections and achieving reconciliation.

India has been consistently calling upon Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments to protect the interests of the Tamil community and preserve the island nation''s character as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The 13th Amendment provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community. India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987. 

