Pakistan Army chief Bajwa reviews evolving security situation in region

Corps Commanders Conference took a comprehensive review of the evolving security situation in the region with particular focus on border management and internal security.

Published: 05th October 2021 09:32 PM

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reviewed the evolving security situation in the region, with particular focus on border management and internal security.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Bajwa presided over the 244th Corps Commanders Conference held at General Headquarters of the Pakistan Army in Rawalpindi, according to a statement by the army.

The meeting took a comprehensive review of the evolving security situation in the region with particular focus on border management and internal security, it said.

It was apprised of measures being taken to thwart nefarious designs of inimical forces to destabilise Pakistan and spoil the hard earned peace and stability, the statement said.

The COAS appreciated operational preparedness of formations and focus on training, including enhanced collaboration with foreign militaries and conduct of joint exercises in the operational and counter-terrorism domain.

The conference also expressed concern over the brewing humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan, underscoring that meaningful engagement and sustained support by the international community was imperative for peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

