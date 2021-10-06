Foreign Secretary Shringla raises issue of 13th Amendment with Sri Lankan President

By PTI

COLOMBO: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday raised the issue of the 13th Amendment with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as he reiterated India's position on complete implementation of its provisions, including devolution of powers and the holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest.

Shringla, who arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on an official visit, held separate meetings with the powerful Rajapaksa brothers - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.

During his meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Shringla reiterated India's position on complete implementation of the provisions under the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, including devolution of powers and the holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest, said a press release issued by the Indian High Commission here on Tuesday.

On India's concerns over the 13th Amendment, Rajapaksa pointed out the urgent need to understand the weaknesses as well as the strengths of the 13th Amendment, according to a press release from the president's office.

Shringla also met with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) delegation led by Member of Parliament and Leader of TNA R.

Sampanthan; Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) delegation led by Member of Parliament Mano Ganesan; and Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) delegation led by State Minister for Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Jeevan Thondaman.

"The Foreign Secretary reiterated India's longstanding support for the reconciliation that addresses aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity within the united Sri Lanka and in accordance with the 13th Amendment," the Indian High Commission release added.

On Monday, the Indian High Commission had said that during his productive meetings with the Tamil leaders, the Foreign Secretary "emphasised India's commitment to protecting the rights of Tamils through full implementation of the 13th Amendment, early convening of Provincial Council elections, achieving reconciliation and establishing connectivity to India.

" India has been consistently calling upon Sri Lanka to fulfill its commitments to protect the interests of the Tamil community and preserve the island nation's character as a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society.

The 13th Amendment provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th Amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

The ruling Sri Lanka People's Party's Sinhala majority hardliners have been advocating a total abolition of the island's Provincial Council system established in 1987.

There are nine provincial councils in Lanka.