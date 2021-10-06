STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hope India, US will be able to resolve differences over S-400: Sherman

Sherman told a group of select journalists that any decision on possible sanctions on the S-400 deal will be made by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Published: 06th October 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

India US flags

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Wednesday hoped that the US and India will be able to resolve the differences over New Delhi's procurement of a batch of S-400 air defence missile systems from Russia.

Sherman told a group of select journalists that any decision on possible sanctions on the S-400 deal will be made by President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Her comments came while replying to a question on the issue.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the first batch of S-400 missile defence system will arrive in India by this year.

"We've been quite public about any country that decides to use the S-400.

We think that is dangerous and not in anybody's security interest.

That said, we have a strong partnership with India," Sherman said.

"We want to be very thoughtful about the ways ahead, and discussions between our countries try to solve problems and I hope we will be able to in this instance as well," she said.

The US has already imposed sanctions on Turkey under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for purchase of S-400 missile defences from Russia.

In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the Trump administration that going ahead with the contract may invite US sanctions.

India made the first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million to Russia for the missile systems in 2019.

The S-400 is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.

Following US sanctions on Turkey, there have been apprehensions that Washington may impose similar punitive measures on India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India US India US ties India US relations
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp