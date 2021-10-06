STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

It is deplorable: France moves toward ban on so-called gay conversion therapy

Parliament's lower house voted 115-0 for the draft law proposed by members of President Emmanuel Macron's party.

Published: 06th October 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

LGBTQI, Rainbow Flag

Practicing therapy to change a person's sexual orientation already is prohibited in multiple U.S. states and Puerto Rico. (Representational Image)

By Associated Press

PARIS: French lawmakers have unanimously backed proposed legislation that would ban so-called conversion therapy and authorize jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically discredited practice to attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTQ people.

Parliament's lower house voted 115-0 on Tuesday night for the draft law proposed by members of President Emmanuel Macron's party.

The text, which has the French government's backing, now goes to the upper house for debate.

"Conversion therapies are deplorable," Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

"They cause terrible suffering."

Veran tweeted with the hashtag "RienÀGuérir," which translates as "Nothing to Cure" and is used online by backers of the proposed legislation.

The legislation includes criminal penalties for people who are convicted of trying to "convert" LGBTQ people to heterosexuality or traditional gender expectations.

The offense would be punishable by up to two years in jail and 30,000 euros ($34,600) in fines.

The punishment could be increased to three years imprisonment and fines of 45,000 euros ($52,000) for attempts involving minors or other particularly vulnerable people.

Practicing therapy to change a person's sexual orientation already is prohibited in multiple U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LGBT France Conversion Therapy
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp