STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Death toll in Cyclone Shaheen rises to 14 after body found

The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

Published: 07th October 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

A man wades through a flooded street amid cyclone Shaheen in Oman's capital Muscat on October 3, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

A man wades through a flooded street amid cyclone Shaheen in Oman's capital Muscat on October 3, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.

Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12.

In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm.

Others remain missing.

Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph).

The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location.

Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line.

Typhoons develop west of the line.

They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Shaheen Oman Cyclone Shaheen Cyclone Shaheen death toll
India Matters
Hindu devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Hooghly River on the occasion of Mahalaya, an auspicious day to pay homage to ancestors. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19 R value for big cities shows rising trend again as festive season kicks in
For representational purpose.
3D imaging and robotics give two girls new lease of life
Weather experts point out that the formation of a low-pressure area and subsequent intensification into a cyclonic storm depends on the temperature of the sea surface. (File Photo | Express)

Cyclone season’s first storm may approach Odisha, Andhra around October 10
 

(File Photo | ANI)
Deaths in the Valley and a deep sense of hurt too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp