Israeli coastal city of Haifa pays tributes to Indian soldiers for liberation

HAIFA: The northern Israeli coastal city of Haifa on Thursday paid tributes to brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the region during the World War I to liberate the city from the Ottoman rule in what most war historians consider “the last great cavalry campaign in history”.

The Indian Army commemorates September 23 every year as Haifa Day to pay its respects to the three brave Indian Cavalry Regiments - Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur Lancers - that helped liberate Haifa following a dashing cavalry action by the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade.

Captain Aman Singh Bahadur and Dafadar Jor Singh were awarded the Indian Order of Merit (IOM) and Captain Anop Singh and Second Lieutenant Sagat Singh were awarded the Military Cross (MC) as recognition for their bravery in this battle.

Major Dalpat Singh, widely popular as the Hero of Haifa, was awarded a military cross for his bravery.

Addressing the gathering at the Indian cemetery in Haifa, India's Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla described the daring charge led by the Indian soldiers as "probably one of the last of classical cavalry actions in an era that saw the ushering in of industrialisation and large-scale mechanisation of war".

Indian cavalry regiments armed with spears and swords had displayed the highest tradition of valour and cleared the enemy from the rocky slopes of Mt. Carmel, Igal Graiver, a local historian, told PTI.

"Over one million Indian soldiers served and fought in the World War I in distant lands far away from their homes. Today, we commemorate the courage and sacrifice of many such Indian soldiers who laid down their lives, as their loved ones back in India longingly waited in the hope of their safe return", Singla noted.

Emphasising that these soldiers represented all major faiths and region of India, the Indian envoy said this "tribute shows that their courage and their sacrifice will never be forgotten and continue to inspire us for all times to come".

"This is a day of remembrance and thankfulness, and to acknowledge our eternal debt to those who have served our country", he stressed.

Gary Koren, a member of the Haifa Municipality, present at the ceremony, said that the people of the city are "amazed by the courage and bravery" of Major Dalpat Singh, the Hero of Haifa, and feel privileged to be a part of this "deeply moving act".

Koren also applauded the deepening ties between India and Israel which he said among other things also included "life values".

About 900 Indian soldiers are interred in cemeteries across Israel in Jerusalem, Ramle and Haifa.

History textbooks in Haifa teach about the story of liberation of Haifa by Indian soldiers from class 3 to 5.

The Haifa Historical Society has also been going around to schools in the city telling the story of liberation of Haifa to youngsters over the last decade.

In a symbolic gesture of friendship with Israel, India renamed the iconic Teen Murti Chowk, a war memorial, during the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Delhi in January 2018 to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Haifa cemetery during his visit to Israel in July 2017 and unveiled a plaque commemorating Major Dalpat Singh for his critical role in the liberation of the city.

"I am deeply honoured to stand here today to salute the valiant Indian soldiers, who laid down their lives for the liberation of Haifa during the WW I," Modi had written in the guest book.

"The exceptional bravery and supreme sacrifice of Major Thakur Dalpat Singh MC, the "Hero of Haifa" and his men, will be remembered forever and continue to inspire generations to come. Next year, the centenary of the battle of Haifa will present another opportunity to mark this enduring bond between India and Israel," he wrote.

The 61st cavalry, the name given to the unit created after the merger of the three cavalry units after independence, sent a contingent to Israel in 2018 to participate in the centenary celebrations.

The Israel Post had issued a commemorative stamp in 2018 in appreciation of Indian soldiers'' role in liberating the city.