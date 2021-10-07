STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia's infections reach the highest level so far this year

Russia already has Europe’s highest death toll in the pandemic — topping 213,000 — and a conservative way of calculating the number suggests the actual number could be even higher.

Published: 07th October 2021

A nurse prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Russia's Sputnik-V COVID vaccine at a clinic in Moscow

A nurse prepares to inoculate a volunteer with Russia's Sputnik-V COVID vaccine at a clinic in Moscow. (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russia’s daily coronavirus infections soared Thursday to their highest level so far this year as authorities have struggled to control a surge in new cases amid a slow pace in vaccinations and few restrictions in place.

The daily coronavirus death toll topped 900 for a second straight day, with 924 new deaths reported Thursday — a day after reaching a record 929.

On Thursday, the government's coronavirus task force reported 27,550 new confirmed cases, a nearly 10% rise from the previous day. New infections in Moscow soared by nearly 50% to 5,404 cases.

A quick rise in infections and deaths began in late September, with authorities blaming it on the low vaccination rate. As of Tuesday, almost 33% of Russia’s 146 million people had received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine, and 29% were fully vaccinated.

Despite surging infections, the Kremlin has shrugged off the idea of imposing a new nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to tighten restrictions to regional authorities.

Some regions have limited attendance at large public events and restricted access to theaters, restaurants and other places to people who have been vaccinated, recently recovered from COVID-19 or tested negative in the previous 72 hours.

In some areas, Russia’s vast yet severely underfunded health care system has started to show signs of being overwhelmed by the outbreak.

Russian media have reported long lines of ambulances once again forming in front of hospitals in St. Petersburg. And on Tuesday, the presidential envoy in the Ural Mountains district — a part of central Russia that encompasses six regions — said 95% of the hospital beds for COVID-19 patients there have been filled.

Overall, Russia’s coronavirus task force has registered nearly 7.7 million confirmed cases and 213,549 deaths. However, reports by Russia’s state statistical service Rosstat that tally coronavirus-linked deaths retroactively reveal significantly higher mortality numbers.

