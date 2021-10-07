STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two brothers brutally attack man in suspicion of having relationship with their sister in Pakistan

According to the police, Zulfiqar Ali and Abid Ali suspected that their sister was in a relationship with a one Nasir Ali of their locality.

Image used for representation

By PTI

LAHORE: Two brothers in Pakistan's Punjab province have allegedly brutally attacked a man and gouged out his eyes in suspicion that their sister was in a relationship with the victim, police said.

The incident took place in Maru Bhatian village of Chiniot district, some 160kms from Lahore.

According to the police, Zulfiqar Ali and Abid Ali suspected that their sister was in a relationship with a one Nasir Ali of their locality.

"Earlier, the two brothers had tortured their sister for not stopping to see Nasir. A couple of days ago both brothers overpowered Nasir who came to their house to see their sister," a police official said on Wednesday.

Both the brothers brutally tortured him, tied him with a rope and gouged out his eyes with a sharp-edged tool, the official said.

Locals later rescued Nasir and shifted him to hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious.

Police have arrested both the brothers and registered an FIR against them.

According to human rights bodies, an average of over 1,000 women are killed in honour killings in Pakistan annually.

According to official statistics, at least 6,277 cases of honour killings were reported in Punjab province of Pakistan between 2011 and 2020.

 

TAGS
Pakistan Pakistan honour attack
